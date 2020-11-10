At 18 years old, Fred Garcia and Max Barnett began their service for the U.S. military almost 60 years apart. Whether from the perspective of 1953 or 2020, both said they recommend that young folks serve their country.
Garcia, who joined the Air Force in February 1953, spent time serving in Southeast Asian during the Vietnam War, the West Coast and in Missouri where he trained to be a flight engineer.
Barnett, a recent Goliad High School graduate, shipped out for the first time on July 27 for the Army amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Army will set you straight, whatever you’re going through, Barnett said.
Basic training has evolved over the years and varies among branches.
During the age of COVID-19, health precautions have become as common in the military as they have in civilian life.
He underwent a two-week quarantine period when he first shipped out and has dealt with COVID-19 precautions since before he began.
Barnett changed locations a few times since he officially entered the service in July.
First, he left Goliad for military processing in San Antonio. He then flew to Fort Jackson in Columbia, South Carolina, and spent time in Fort Gordon in Augusta, Georgia. He will change locations again after spending 22 weeks at Fort Gordon.
A quarantine and social distancing was required after the processing, and masks have been required for each stop along the way.
Barnett is learning about radios, computer networks and basic communications for the Air Force during his job training at Fort Gordon.
While in Vietnam, Garcia worked in a different kind of communications.
Garcia was in charge of planes that flew over Viet Cong soldiers and dropped leaflets with literature and information. The messages of those leaflets falling from the sky varied from how opposing soldiers could surrender to when U.S. forces planned to conduct bombing raids in a particular area, allowing noncombatants to evacuate.
Every enlisted person’s experience is different, Barnett said of his family’s and all other military members’ time in the service.
Garcia and Barnett both have older brothers who served. Both said their siblings encouraged them to join the military.
Keeping in contact with friends, family and current events during his first weeks in the service was a challenge, Barnett said. Similarly, without social media, cell phones and only limited pocket change for payphones, Garcia relied on limited phone calls and writing letters when he first began with the Air Force.
During his basic training, Barnett said he only received a few news updates, like the death of actor Chadwick Boseman, and was not allowed to use his phone or email until he completed the basics.
“I still haven’t really experienced what (military life) like without corona,” Barnett said. “But, I’m pretty sure eventually I will.”
After 20 years of service, Garcia retired from the Air Force, first settling in San Bernardino, California, then Washington state and finally returning to the same lot his father owned in Victoria.
Barnett plans to follow similar path.
Barnett said he plans to join the Army Reserve, come back to Goliad and then go to college and join an ROTC program. Through the ROTC program and his education, he could become an Army officer.
