Victoria Independent School District School Board members are pleased with the results of the district's lawsuit with its property insurance coverage provider, according to a district news release issued Friday.
The lawsuit has been resolved to the district’s satisfaction, according to the release. The terms of the settlement are confidential.
Given the significant storm damage to Victoria school district's campuses due to Hurricane Harvey, the district made a claim to its property insurance coverage provider. However, the claim initially was not resolved to the district’s satisfaction, and the district filed suit in January 2020 to seek insurance benefits it believed were owed to it for its claim.
The Board of Trustees thanked district employees and community volunteers who helped to mitigate the storm’s damages to the campuses in the aftermath of Harvey. That help allowed children to return to school as soon as possible.
The Board of Trustees also thanked John Urbano and the district's maintenance team for their "constant and continuous" hard work to maintain the district’s properties year after year, according to the release.
Finally, the Board of Trustees thanked Superintendent Quintin Shepherd and Deputy Superintendent Greg Bonewald for their continued leadership and partnership to provide a safe, healthy, and enriching learning environment for students and staff.
