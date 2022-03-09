On March 2, orchestras from the Victoria Independent School District’s middle and high schools competed in the annual UIL Concert and Sight-Reading Evaluation at Victoria East High School.
All four of VISD’s orchestras flourished in competition, bringing home sweepstakes and plaques, according to a district news release.
Each of the four ensembles participated in two evaluations of concert and sight-reading, for a total of eight evaluations. All of the students passed all of their UIL evaluations, with one of eight meeting the meets standards criteria and the rest meeting the masters standards criteria in STAAR terminology.
The Victoria East and West high schools, and Patti Welder/Cade Combined Middle School orchestras brought home sweepstakes, earning a first division in both concert and sight-reading evaluations.
The Stroman/Howell Combined Middle School orchestra earned a first division in the sight-reading evaluation and a second division in the concert evaluation.
“We are so proud of the students and staff for their hard work and excellence amid a challenging world environment. Bravo!” David Edge, director of fine arts at VISD, said.
