Two of the nine sponsors of the new scoreboard were recognized before the start of the Victoria East High School football game on Sept. 2.
Victoria ISD’s Athletic Director Spencer Gantt was joined by Superintendent Quintin Shepherd and Deputy Superintendent Randy Meyer in recognizing Baskin-Robbins and University of Houston-Victoria.
Representing Baskin-Robbins were owners Dr. Carlos and Tammy Garza and their sidekick Baskin-Robbins' mascot Coney. Representing UHV were President Bob Glenn, presidential scholarship recipients Jazmine Ovalle, a 2022 graduate of Victoria East High School, and Sing Gutierrez, a 2022 graduate of Victoria West High School, also accompanied by the UHV Mascot JAX the Jaguar.
During the spring, the district received donations from nine local businesses that allowed the district to replace the 23-year-old scoreboard and play clocks. Scoreboard sponsors will be recognized throughout the football season.
Anyone interested in being a sponsor for VISD Athletics, can call 361-578-0289.
