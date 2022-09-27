At Friday’s Victoria East football game, Victoria ISD’s athletic director, Spencer Gantt, was joined by Stanton Lawrence, assistant superintendent of administration, in recognizing one of the nine scoreboard sponsors.
Toyota of Victoria was recognized during the pre-game.
Representing Toyota of Victoria was Mark Hernandez, internet sales manager; Dylan Holley, inventory manager; and product specialists Sean Harris and Linzy Eaton.
During Spring 2022, donations from nine local businesses allowed VISD to replace the 23-year-old scoreboard and play clocks. Scoreboard sponsors will be recognized throughout the football season.
Thank you to Toyota of Victoria tonight and for years to come for your commitment to the students of Victoria ISD.
If you are interested in becoming a sponsor for VISD Athletics, call 361-578-0289.