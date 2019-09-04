A Liberty Academy student was taken for treatment after reporting he was suffering from a mental health problem and had access to a gun.
Law enforcement officers took the student to a facility for treatment Tuesday and located the gun immediately after the outcry, said Shawna Currie, spokeswoman for the Victoria Independent School District.
"He felt like he was going to harm himself or others," she said.
Currie said district officials did not think students were in danger.
She added the student had made no threat, and the firearm was never on campus.
"He did exactly what he needed to do," she said. "He went to someone he trusted and made an outcry."
