A student was the target of a racist attack as part of a now-canceled social media competition between Victoria West and East high schools, district officials said Friday.
A district official said an investigation is ongoing into the post and others that were problematic that led to the cancellation of the competition just hours after it began on Wednesday.
It is unclear whether the post came from anyone enrolled in either of the schools, said Ashley Scott, a district spokeswoman. There was no way to limit participants to just students, staff and parents.
Victoria pastor Larry Green said the racist attack was on a member of his family who is a student at one of the schools. He said the social media post was personally disturbing.
"It is just horrible," Green said of the now-deleted post. "It is disgusting, but it is also weak. It is weak to say such horrible, hurtful things about someone."
The photo, which appears to have originated on Twitter and then circulated on Snapchat, shows a photo of a Black student with a racial slur in the description of the post.
The Victoria Advocate is not identifying the juvenile targeted by the racist social media post.
Going forward, the district will not use social media for student-related events, Scott said.
Asked whether any disciplinary action had been taken against students in relation to the contest, Scott declined to comment, citing district rules against sharing or commenting on any disciplinary action in regard to students. However, an investigation by school officials is underway, she said.
Scott said students affected by the problematic posts can seek in-school counselors.
"Cultural sensitivity training is not only available to staff to assist students during situations such as this but is also available through our campus Social Emotional Behavior counselors," Scott said in a written statement.
The social media competition was part of the annual rivalry football game, which began 11 years ago. In 2016, the district introduced the Battle of the Boot, where the school of the winning football team is gifted a trophy made from a cowboy boot.
Participants were asked to post to Twitter with certain hashtags about the rivalry. School officials would then tally how many posts were made under each of the schools’ hashtags, and the school with the most posts would win a spirit stick, Scott said
School officials have done the competition for many years with no issues, Scott said. However, district officials quickly moved to cancel it after the problematic posts were brought to their attention, she said.
"The goal of the Twitter competition is to promote your campus and school spirit. These posts, among others, did not do that," said Scott.
The fallout from the circulating racist image bled into the Friday night football game, where spectator-led chants claimed the opposing school's student body as the source of the post. However, it is not clear whether the post came from either school.
Green said he was satisfied with the district's decision to immediately cancel the competition.
"I am not happy that it happened. It is something that seems nearly unavoidable in the national climate today," he said. "But I am glad (the district) stepped in as quickly as they did."
