Last month, I wrote that spring had arrived and Susan and I were ready to get out on the road on our motorcycle to “smell the roses.” We did just that with two trips and boy, did nature really show off. We saw beautiful flowers of all colors and caught the bluebonnets in full bloom, fields of them, and more on the back roads in the Hill Country.
After a tough year, we at the Victoria Art League feel like a butterfly emerging from its cocoon. We are coming out of a year of change, like that butterfly and are ready to take to our wings and fly. We have been very busy preparing for the future. For example, we have a new web page (victoriaartleague.org) that is much improved and updated regularly with all our current and future classes and activities. Also, just this past week, we hosted the Congressional Youth Art Show for three days in our J&J Annex Gallery. The winners will be hung in the U.S. Capitol and in Congressman Michael Cloud’s office. We were honored to have hosted this display.
I started a Raku pottery two-day workshop recently. We will have our second session May 8 with a Raku firing. Sorry, I did not get that in last months column, but I could not find the time in my schedule to do it later. I will be offering a beginner’s pottery class starting June 21. You can go online to our web page for the information about the class, but the schedule of six classes will be completed in 12 days because of everyone’s summer vacation schedules. I will write more about that next month, but I wanted to give you time to check your schedule, if needed.
Many people showed up to see what our youth created in our annual Youth Art Show. Cash prizes were awarded to the Best of Show in Elementary, Junior High and High School categories. The winners were: Elementary -“Remington the Red Panda” by third-grader Ruby Clark; Junior High- “Full Moon” by sixth-grader Jewel Levingston; and High School — “Candlelight Contemplation” by 10th-grader Fiona Fitzgerald. This show will remain open Thursday through Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. through May 21. When you come to see the show, you can vote for your favorite for “Peoples’ Choice,” which will be awarded on the 21. You can vote once each time you come to the art league while the show is up.
This summer there will be opportunities for kids to participate in a variety of summer workshops. I just want to give you advance notice so you can include these in your summer schedule. Alana Sharp will offer three Arts for Kids summer camps, June 7-11, June 21-25 and July 12-16. Call Sharp for details or email victoriaartsforkids@gmail.com. Also, the Victoria Art League will offer summer art camp featuring arts through the ages and mixed media taught by Claire Santellana June 14-18.
We have an Artist Hang Out the third Saturday of each month. Members and non-members alike are encouraged to come, create and socialize with other artists. Members are free but a small fee of $3 is requested from non-members to cover utilities. The next one will be May 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
We also are excited to partner with the Main Street Program to host an “Art Crawl” on the First Friday of each month starting June 4. Other entities, such as the Nave Museum and the Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, will be included in this activity, which starts at 4 p.m. Participants will travel from one art entity to another ending up at the Victoria Art League. Each place will feature works by different artists, have refreshments and generally expose more of our local art community to the public. Richie Vios will be the featured artist at the Victoria Art League at the June “Art Crawl.” More information on this exciting activity will be on our web page and in the Advocate. We are seeking artists with three or more pieces of artwork to show. For details on how to apply to be a part of this big event, email info@victoriaartleagueorg or call Claire Santellana a 719-722-4115.
As you can see, we are very busy trying to get more activities for our Victoria community. It is a great time of year to get out and smell the roses. If you do, come on down to 905 S. Bridge Street and see our Youth Spring Art Show. If you can’t get out, visit us online or on Facebook to see what is going on.
