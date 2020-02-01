Victoria College nursing student Johana Galvan had a powerful reason for volunteering at Saturday's 2nd annual Crossroads Heart and Stroke Walk.
“My father had a heart attack. It was kind of scary,” Galvan said.
Her father survived and now works on maintaining his heart health, she said. This was her first year volunteering at the Heart Walk and she said it was important to raise awareness about such health issues.
“A lot of people are unaware they had a heart problem, especially women,” Galvan said. “They don’t take it seriously and push it off.”
Hundreds of people walked or ran the 3.1-mile course around Victoria College and the University of Houston-Victoria.
A variety of community teams came to volunteer at the event, ranging from DeTar Hospital to Victoria College. Volunteers like Galvan handed out snacks and cheered on those running and walking to help raise money and awareness about cardiovascular disease in the United States.
Jacob Evans helps Adam Absy, 4, hit a golf ball into a hole during the Heart and Stroke Walk.
Tristan Ipock | tipock@vicad.com
According to DeTar Healthcare System CEO Gary Malaer, about 1 in 3 people will develop some sort of cardiovascular disease. In 2017, heart disease caused 647,457 deaths and is currently in the leading cause of death in the United States. DeTar was the event's lead sponsor.
Malaer became CEO in 2017 and worked with the Corpus Christi chapter of the American Heart Association to bring the heart walk back to Victoria. They held their first event in 2019 and decided to renew the event.
Their goal was to raise $55,000 and were at $55,223 Saturday. People are encouraged to still donate during the month of February, which is heart month.
“I think it’s important to know all of this and learn to live a healthy life,” Malaer said.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.