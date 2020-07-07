As the summer heats up, so does the chances of grass fires.
The volunteer fire departments in DeWitt County will be at the Cuero Walmart from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday, accepting donations of water and sports drinks such as Gatorade and PowerAde. All donations collected will be distributed to the fire departments across the county and shared with other first responders on scene. They will also accept cash, according to a news release from Cyndi Smith,DeWitt County Emergency Management coordinator.
DeWitt County volunteer fire departments are Cuero, Meyersville, Nordheim, Thomaston, Westhoff, Yoakum Fire and Rescue and Yorktown.
Stop by and see the some of the equipment from around DeWitt County that is used to fight fires and protect lives.
