Firefighters
Buy Now

Cuero Volunteer Firefighter Matt Solis helps Hendrick Herbst, 5, work the fire hose while he tries to knock tennis balls off of traffic cones. in this July 2019 Advocate file photo

 Advocate File Photo

As the summer heats up, so does the chances of grass fires.

The volunteer fire departments in DeWitt County will be at the Cuero Walmart from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday, accepting donations of water and sports drinks such as Gatorade and PowerAde. All donations collected will be distributed to the fire departments across the county and shared with other first responders on scene. They will also accept cash, according to a news release from Cyndi Smith,DeWitt County Emergency Management coordinator.

DeWitt County volunteer fire departments are Cuero, Meyersville, Nordheim, Thomaston, Westhoff, Yoakum Fire and Rescue and Yorktown.

Stop by and see the some of the equipment from around DeWitt County that is used to fight fires and protect lives.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.