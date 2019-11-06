Volunteer registration opens for annual Feast of Sharing

Volunteer registration opens Friday for the 29th annual H-E-B Feast of Sharing.
The event will offer a free meal to anyone shows up from 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Victoria Community Center, 2905 E. North St. About 5,000 people are anticipated and will be fed.
People can register online through the Coastal Bend Volunteer Connection at cbvc.org. Registration is open Friday through Dec. 9.
Volunteers will help with passing food and drinks, cleaning, greeting, overseeing the children’s area and a variety of other duties, said Bobby Rodriguez, H-E-B public affairs specialist.
He said they are expecting a few hundred people to volunteer.
Regina Garcia, H-E-B public affairs regional manager, said the event will feature a Santa Claus for pictures and 200 flu shots offered through the H-E-B Pharmacy team.
“We are looking forward to another great event with our master of ceremonies Gary Moses and serving the community a wonderful dinner,” Garcia said.
