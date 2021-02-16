Warming centers are popping up in and around the Crossroads as electric outages cause indoor temperatures to drop.
C3 Victory Church, 1604 E. Crestwood Drive, will provide warmth, a place to charge technology devices along with hot soup, hot chocolate and coffee from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday.
In Woodsboro, a warming center is available with running water, electricity, a kitchen and warm place to sleep indoors at Faith United Church, 405 Wood Ave., said the Rev. Kathy Robbins. She said people should bring their own pillows, blankets or cots to sleep on.
At C3 Victory, members of the church and others who were forced to experience the cold weather came into the warm church building for food and drinks Tuesday afternoon.
Ironically, the cold weather on Valentine's Day might have helped supply food at C3 Victory on Tuesday, said the church's youth director and the pastor's wife, Cari Smith.
Expectations were high at Olive Garden for a large number of Valentine's Day guests, but as the storm rolled in and ice hit the ground, there was extra food.
Olive Garden then donated three vats of extra soup and refrigerated premade meals to C3 Victory to give out to people while the warming center is open.
"They loaded up our entire car," Smith said.
Church members also distributed other foods for folks who stopped by the church, including items such as rice, macaroni and spaghetti.
Loss of electricity is bringing many people across the state into similar warming centers, but Victor Loya said at his apartment, he and his 11-year-old daughter lost water throughout the morning.
Other residents of apartments around the church lost power or had pipes that busted, Smith said.
Loya has been a longtime member of the church, so he walked the short distance into C3 Victory, warmed up from the outside cold and began helping distribute food to others.
At about noon, he said God heard his prayers and his water came back on, but he stuck around the church to help out.
Tuesday's warming center was the largest operation of its kind the church had hosted since Hurricane Harvey, Smith said. When the church volunteers were called Tuesday morning to help, she said they were there in just a minute.
"We just wanted to have a place to breathe for a minute," Smith said.
Check back here for updates on additional warming centers.
In Goliad County, emergency management coordinator Jimmy Schulze said the county's office of emergency management is working to set up a warming center, but he has to drive to San Antonio and back to Goliad to provide an electric generator amid electric outages throughout the county.
A warming center was previously available in Yorktown, but it was forced to close because of a loss of electricity, according to the DeWitt County Office of Emergency Management.
