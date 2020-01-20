Volunteers are preparing to count the number of homeless people in Victoria and some surrounding counties on Thursday as part of a nationwide effort to capture a snapshot of homelessness in America.
Known as the Point-in-Time count, the census is mandated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which uses the data to decide how it allocates funding to combat homelessness in communities across the nation. Communities across the nation take part.
“It’s a really valuable tool in informing us about what our homeless population really looks like,” said Ginny Stafford, executive director of Mid-Coast Family Services, one of the nonprofits involved in the effort. “It provides a snapshot of how things are.”
The annual effort will involve about 30 to 40 volunteers, Stafford said, who will go around to different spots in the community throughout the day and survey sheltered and unsheltered people. Volunteers will be present and counting individuals in Victoria, Calhoun, Gonzales, Refugio and Jackson counties.
Stafford said the volunteers ask questions that include how long a person has been homeless, what brought them to their situation, if they have children who are homeless and more.
The surveys are done on a mobile app as well as on paper, Stafford said. The information taken on the app goes to the Texas Homeless Network, a nonprofit membership-based organization that helps communities strategically plan to prevent and end homelessness.
The local volunteers will compile the information taken from the paper surveys, and will take some time to sort through it before presenting the results to the public.
The 2019 count results found the number of people identified by volunteers as living on the street had more than tripled from the year before.
A housing inventory count will also happen Thursday, Stafford said, which will count all emergency and transitional housing, providing another snapshot to inform the community of what housing is available.
Though the Point-in-Time count is Thursday, Stafford said she “would never turn down volunteers.” If people want to help but do not have time to help with surveying, they can donate items that are being collected at Mid-Coast Family Services and will be given out to the homeless, such as socks, hygiene products and quarters for laundry.
