Now in the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, families and charitable food systems in the Golden Crescent area continue to feel the economic impact, while also navigating the added effects of inflation and supply chain disruptions.
With one in five people experiencing food insecurity, Walmart and Sam’s Club are supporting the Feeding America nationwide network of food banks, including the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent, through the ninth annual Fight Hunger. Spark Change.
The campaign kicked off on April 18 and will run in store and online until Sunday. There are three easy ways to support neighbors in need.
For every participating product purchased in store or online at Walmart.com or SamsClub.com
- , the supplier will donate the monetary equivalent of at least one meal ($0.10) on behalf of a Feeding America member food bank at Walmart and five meals ($0.50) at Sam’s Club, up to applicable limits. See specially marked packages for full details.
- Donate at check-out in stores or clubs or round up at
- .
- Donate at Feeding America’s Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign donation site at either
orFeedingAmerica.org/SamsClub
- .
Robin Cadle, president/CEO of the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent said “that the continued support from Walmart and Sam’s Club allows the Food Bank to stay nimble and be there for our neighbors in their time of need — whether they are asking for help for the first time in their lives, or struggling with perpetual food insecurity that made it difficult to fill their plates even before this crisis hit. What we do together makes a difference in “helping heal the hurt of hunger.”
“Hunger knows no boundaries and affects all of our communities. For the ninth year, Walmart and Sam’s Club invites our customers, members and suppliers to join us in the fight against hunger and help neighbors in need by participating in the Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign,” said Kathleen McLaughlin, executive vice president and chief sustainability officer at Walmart and president of the Walmart Foundation. “Together, we can help communities live better by expanding access to healthy, nutritious food.”
The 21 participating suppliers for Walmart include: Abbott; BIMBO Bakeries, USA; BODYARMOR; Bush Brothers & Company; Campbell Soup Company; Ferrera Candy Company; General Mills; Great Value; Iovate Health Sciences; J. M. Smucker; Kellogg’s; Keurig Dr Pepper; Kraft Heinz; Materne North America; Monster Energy; Post Consumer Brands; Simply Good Foods; The Clorox Company; The Coca-Cola Company; Unilever; and United States Nutrition.
The participating suppliers for Sam’s Club include: Cascade (Procter & Gamble); Dole Packaged Foods, LLC; General Mills; J. M. Smucker; Kellogg’s; Keurig Dr Pepper; Materne North America; Member’s Mark; Purina; and PEPSICO.
To learn more about the campaign, visit feedingamerica.org/about-us/partners/current-promotions/fight-hunger-spark-change.
Currently, $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.
