After another foggy morning, Friday is forecast to be partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers between noon and 4 p.m.
A dense fog advisory is in place until 8 a.m. this morning and visibility is limited on roadways, according to the National Weather Service. Drivers are advised to use caution.
Temperatures are expected to rise to 85 degrees today and fall to a low of 67 this evening.
Saturday's forecast is cloudy with a high of 86. There is a 20 percent chance of showers on Sunday.
