A nice, warm Monday is forecast for the start of Thanksgiving week.

A high of 80 degrees and mostly sunny skies are predicted with mostly cloudy skies and a low of 65 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday, a 20% chance for rain mostly after 4 p.m. and mostly cloudy skies are predicted with a high of 82 degrees.

That night, a 40% chance for rain and mostly cloudy skies were forecast with a low of 59 degrees.

