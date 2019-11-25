A nice, warm Monday is forecast for the start of Thanksgiving week.
A high of 80 degrees and mostly sunny skies are predicted with mostly cloudy skies and a low of 65 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Tuesday, a 20% chance for rain mostly after 4 p.m. and mostly cloudy skies are predicted with a high of 82 degrees.
That night, a 40% chance for rain and mostly cloudy skies were forecast with a low of 59 degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.