An emergency warming center at the Pine Street Community Center will be open overnight Monday and Tuesday, according to a news release from Mid-Coast Family Services.
The center will be open from 5 p.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday and from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday.
The shelter is accepting donations of blankets, gloves, thermals and winter coats. Volunteers and monetary donations are being requested as well, according to the release.
Two locations for pickup and transportation will be provided from 4:30-5:30 p.m. each day at Christ's Kitchen parking lot and at the Lowe's parking lot near the garden center, according to the release.
Contact Victoria Area Homeless Coalition President Lisa Griffin at Mid-Coast Family Services at 361-575-7842 or 361-935-1451 for more details.
