Warrior's Weekend
In 2019, Bradley Wyatt, of St. Louis, Mo., walks to his flag at the Warrior's Weekend Field of Honor. This was the second time Wyatt attended the weekend event recognizing the sacrifices made by the men and women of the United States armed forces. Wyatt made a career of the Army, serving from 1996 to 2016.

 Evan Lewis | elewis@vicad.com

More than 200 veterans from across the nation will be welcomed in Victoria Friday afternoon to kick off a remedial weekend on the water.

The event will be held at The Warrior’s Weekend Field of Honor 2 p.m. Friday at the Honor Pavilion located at Parkway Church, 4802 John Stockbauer Drive in Victoria.

After the ceremony, the veterans will form a caravan and travel to Port O'Connor. Organizers are encouraging people to line the route and cheer for the veterans during their commute.

From the Field of Honor, the veterans are expected to travel on Salem Road and Navarro Street between 3:30 and 4pm on Friday before turning onto Sam Houston Drive and North Laurent Street.

They will then enter Bloomington at 4:30 p.m. and go on to Seadrift by 5 p.m. before arriving in Port O'Connor.

More than half of the veterans are first-time attendees to the event, officials said.

