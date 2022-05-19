Victoria will host wounded veterans this weekend as the service members are treated to a fishing excursion. But more than time on a boat, the men and women of all U.S. armed forces will be treated to camaraderie and a brief dose of celebrity from the community.

These veterans are healing, not healed, and the weekend of events helps the process, Warrior’s Weekend Director and retired Army Col. Mike Petrash said in a meeting earlier this week.

“So we feel like there is some value in what we do,” Petrash said.

About 350 combat veterans will be honored this weekend. The 16th Warrior’s Weekend will welcome soldiers who have been brought from across the country to Victoria, Petrash said. The main event is Warrior’s Weekend, Friday to Sunday. The soldiers will arrive in Victoria at 2 p.m., Friday and the Warrior’s Weekend 16 Fishing Tournament is the following day in Port O’Connor from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. to honor the wounded combat veterans.

Petrash said Victoria residents could line the streets from the Field of Honor near Parkway Church, 4802 John Stockbauer Drive, and along the route the soldiers’ buses will follow out of town. The field is at 4802 John Stockbauer Drive. The buses arrive there at 1:30 p.m. Friday. The warriors will disperse into the field of flags to find the one with their names on it, he said.

“They’ll mingle around, take pictures with each other,” he said. Then, about 3:45 p.m., they will board their buses and travel to Port O’Connor. The route will take the buses along Salem Road down to North Navarro Street, then turn left onto East Rio Grande Street and then right onto North Laurent Street.

The weekend allows the community to honor those who fought for this country in the war on terrorism. They are from the different service branches, representing the Army, Marine Corps, Navy and Air Force. They are taken out on the water for a day of fishing and relaxation by volunteer captains and their boats.

When Petrash spoke before the Victoria Partnership on Tuesday, he said veterans account for 22 suicides daily in this country, most of them Vietnam-era vets. By bringing veterans together for this fishing experience, Petrash said it allows them to speak to each other about what troubles they might be running into.

“This brings them into contact with other veterans who are experiencing the same thing,” he said. “They think they’re the only ones going through it.”

A recent report on U.S. military deaths show suicide accounts for more than four times the number of deaths due to military operations. Thomas Suitt, who wrote the paper for Brown University’s Cost of War Project, said it highlights some of the reasons why people in the armed forces appear to take their lives at higher rates. The trauma of being in combat or the crisis of conscience that some service members struggle with can cause mental health issues, but Suitt suggested military conflicts since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks are in some ways very different from previous wars.

Suitt said the rate of suicides among active duty service members and post-9/11 veterans is outpacing the suicide rate of the civilian population, a trend he called a “significant shift.” The only other time that has occurred was during the Vietnam War, Suitt noted, adding that military suicide rates during previous conflicts have even been lower than those of the general population.

Coming home from war, a six-month deployment on a ship, or simply transitioning from a life in uniform to a life without one, can be difficult and the various state and federal systems set up to deal with this transition and life after military service are unable to meet the need.

There is also the sheer length of post-9/11 military conflicts. The war in Afghanistan, from 2001 to 2021, was the longest war in U.S. history.

This weekend allows these veterans a chance to decompress, Petrash said.

“Fishing is just the bait,” he said. “You know, the camaraderie is is the golden nugget. … So when you think about it, one of Victoria’s greatest national exports is encouragement and hope.”