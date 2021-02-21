The boil water advisory for residents of Victoria was lifted by Victoria city officials Sunday evening.
The notice has been in place since Tuesday evening.
The city's water system is also "up and running at 100%," Victoria City Manager Jesús Garza said in a news briefing on Sunday after about 72 hours of varying low water pressure in different areas of Victoria.
Households that still do not have water are likely experiencing hidden leaks or localized water line breaks, according to a city press release. Some water leaks and outages occur, Garza said, even in a normal situation without unprecedented weather conditions.
