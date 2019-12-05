A water line break is causing a traffic delay at the corner of North and Navarro streets.
A contractor struck a water line Thursday afternoon, said Victoria Public Works director Donald Reese. The break caused three homes to be without water temporarily.
Mud and sand washed onto the street and caused traffic flow on Navarro Street to condense to two lanes, one lane for northbound and southbound traffic, Reese said. Work crews are clearing the debris, and all traffic lanes are expected to resume by 6:30 p.m.
Public Works officials will begin excavation to fix the line about 7:30 p.m. and anticipate it to be fixed by 10 p.m., Reese said.
