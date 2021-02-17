Citizens Medical Center and the DeTar Healthcare System in Victoria had not experienced any power issues due to the severe winter weather as of Wednesday evening, though issues in the city of Victoria's water system caused a decrease in water pressure at the hospitals.
DeTar's water supply was interrupted Tuesday evening due to the city's water main breaks, but was replenished Wednesday morning, Judith Barefield, Detar's director of marketing, said by email.
"We routinely plan for disasters that may impact our facilities, including weather-related issues," she wrote. "Our disaster plans help guide us in preparing our facilities to minimize the effects this weather event has had on our patients, providers and staff."
Citizens began using its backup water well that is permitted for emergency use Tuesday, after supply started depleting because of the city's water system issues, Jennifer McDaniel, a spokeswoman for Citizens, said by email.
“Citizen Medical Center’s priorities are the safety of our patients, exceptional medical care and an excellent experience, and we have multiple emergency backup systems in place to ensure the continuum of patient care despite inclement weather, natural disasters or utility interruptions”, said Mike Olson, Citizens CEO.
The hospital was ready to use other emergency backup systems if needed, McDaniel said. Those systems include seven natural gas generators that are able to power the entire hospital, a water well exclusively reserved for hospital-use and an ample supply of drinking water for patients and staff.
The hospital has 5,000 gallons of fresh drinking water stored in a new tank that is constantly refreshed and thousands of bottles of drinking water that are kept on site for emergencies, she said.
In the case of a power outage, she said the hospital is prepared to use its natural gas backup generators, previous diesel generators and ample fuel supply. Other generators are designed to provide continuous power during severe weather events.
"The hospital is able to remain open and serve the community, even if the utility service goes down," McDaniel said.
