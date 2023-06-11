Warm weather and a sunny sky did not stop three Texas Water Safari teams from paddling a long distance.
Fans of the six-person-crew Watch Your Six cheered as a canoe came into view just before 2 p.m. Sunday. The paddlers stopped at the Riverside Park boat ramp for a minute or two before they were off and running again.
The Riverside Park boat ramp is one of the 12 checkpoints in the Texas Water Safari competition, an annual river race running from San Marcos to Seadrift infamous for its grueling conditions. Racers need to travel about 250 miles.
Competitors have until 9 a.m. Tuesday to reach the Riverside boat ramp, or else they are eliminated. Some of the over 100 entrants have bowed out as of Sunday afternoon.
The final race checkpoint closes at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Clusters of paddlers were on track to reach Riverside Park Sunday night and early Tuesday morning, according to the Texas Water Safari's boat-tracking software.
Afternoon temperatures were in the upper-90s. The local National Weather Service described the heat as "dangerous." Heat indices will stay in the 110-115 degree range this week, according to the weather service.