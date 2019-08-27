US 59 wreck waternelons

A load of watermelons block U.S. 59 after a three-vehicle wreck Tuesday morning.

 Contributed photo

A load of watermelons spilled onto the median after a tractor- trailer carrying the fruit was involved in a melondramatic three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

At 9:17 a.m., Victoria police were dispatched to northbound U.S. 59 near County Road for a crash involving two tractor- trailers, said Senior Police Officer David Brogger, a department spokesman.

Tractor-trailer cab burned after a three-vehicle highway crash

A three-vehicle crash that spilled watermelons across a Victoria highway caused a tractor-trailer cab to burn.

Melon truck driver Christopher Ebanks, a 32-year-old Florida man, and Darius Robinson, a 31-year-old Houston man who was driving the other tractor- trailer, were taken to Victoria hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Brogger said.

Ebanks was taken to DeTar Hospital Navarro and was later transferred, said Judith Barefield, a spokeswoman for the hospital. Barefield would not say where he was transferred to.

Robinson was treated at Citizens Medical Center and released, said Jennifer McDaniel, hospital spokesperson.

A third vehicle, a Range Rover, crashed into debris resulting from the initial impact, he said. Erin Johnson, a 25-year-old Victoria resident who was driving the Range Rover, was uninjured.

Two hours after the crash, hundreds of watermelons lay split, baring their ripe, red meat to passersby.

The driver of the tractor-trailer carrying the melons failed to control speed and rear-ended another tractor-trailer, which was attempting a right turn onto County Road, police said.

The turning truck was working at a nearby construction site.

That impact caused the cab of the melon-carrying tractor-trailer to catch fire. The blaze was extinguished by firefighters at the scene.

Information about the posted seed limit on that stretch of highway was not available.

A load of watermelons spill onto a Victoria highway after crash

Workers clear debris from U.S. 59 near County Road after a three-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer carrying watermelons spilled the fruit across the highway.

Although police could not confirm fruit damaged the Range Rover, rinds and pulp lay piled on top of the SUV’s hood and smashed windshield after the crash.

US 59 wreck watermelons

A fruity mess occurred when a truck carrying a load of watermelons rear-ended another truck on U.S. 59 on Tuesday morning. The drivers of the two trucks went to a hospital to be treated.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate. Born in Huntsville, Ala., he grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and obtained a bachelor's degree in journalism at Texas State University.

