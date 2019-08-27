A load of watermelons spilled onto the median after a tractor- trailer carrying the fruit was involved in a melondramatic three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.
At 9:17 a.m., Victoria police were dispatched to northbound U.S. 59 near County Road for a crash involving two tractor- trailers, said Senior Police Officer David Brogger, a department spokesman.
Melon truck driver Christopher Ebanks, a 32-year-old Florida man, and Darius Robinson, a 31-year-old Houston man who was driving the other tractor- trailer, were taken to Victoria hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Brogger said.
Ebanks was taken to DeTar Hospital Navarro and was later transferred, said Judith Barefield, a spokeswoman for the hospital. Barefield would not say where he was transferred to.
Robinson was treated at Citizens Medical Center and released, said Jennifer McDaniel, hospital spokesperson.
A third vehicle, a Range Rover, crashed into debris resulting from the initial impact, he said. Erin Johnson, a 25-year-old Victoria resident who was driving the Range Rover, was uninjured.
Two hours after the crash, hundreds of watermelons lay split, baring their ripe, red meat to passersby.
The driver of the tractor-trailer carrying the melons failed to control speed and rear-ended another tractor-trailer, which was attempting a right turn onto County Road, police said.
The turning truck was working at a nearby construction site.
That impact caused the cab of the melon-carrying tractor-trailer to catch fire. The blaze was extinguished by firefighters at the scene.
Information about the posted seed limit on that stretch of highway was not available.
Although police could not confirm fruit damaged the Range Rover, rinds and pulp lay piled on top of the SUV’s hood and smashed windshield after the crash.
A load of watermelons is spilled in the center median of U.S. 59 near County Road after a three-vehicle crash involving two tractor trailers. pic.twitter.com/XSCy6WN3TG— Jon Wilcox (@thrilcox) August 27, 2019
Both tractor-trailer drivers were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening, police say. A third driver involved whose SUV crashed into watermelons and debris was uninjured. pic.twitter.com/D5o7gaZsEr— Jon Wilcox (@thrilcox) August 27, 2019
