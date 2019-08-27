US 59 wreck waternelons

A load of watermelons spilled on U.S. 59 after a three vehicle wreck Tuesday morning.

A load of watermelons spilled onto the median after a tractor-trailer carrying the fruit was involved in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

At 9:17 a.m., Victoria police were dispatched to U.S. 59 near County Road for the crash, said Senior Police Officer David Brogger, department spokesman.

Two hours after the crash, hundreds of watermelons lay split, baring their ripe, red meat to passersby.

According to police, the driver of the tractor-trailer carrying the melons failed to control speed and rear-ended another tractor-trailer that was working at a nearby construction site. That impact caused the cab of the melon-carrying to catch fire.

Both drivers, whose identities were unavailable, were taken to hospitals with injuries that were considered not life-threatening.

A third vehicle, a Range Rover, crashed into debris resulting from the initial impact. That driver was not injured. 

