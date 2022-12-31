The new year – 2023 - has arrived and with it comes a lot of well wishes, resolutions and plans for the future.
Cities, counties and schools have projects that we want to see developed or even completed.
Some of them include:
Hiring a new police chief to lead the Victoria Police Department. We want a chief who is forward thinking, like the previous chief, Roberto Arredondo, one who can help develop programs to make the neighborhoods safer places to live and one who will encourage the city’s officers to do their best every day to protect and serve their community.
The city to continue to implement the master plans it has worked diligently to develop including the downtown master plan to make the area more inviting for residents and visitors to enjoy; and the parks plan to complete the dog park, to build new parks and improve existing ones, including the completion of the long-awaited new duck pond in Riverside Park.
The city and county continuing to work to help the Victoria Regional Airport to grow so it will continue to serve the region for decades to come.
The county continuing to work to get the new emergency management center approved, developed, funded and built and for the OEM to continue to work to be prepared in the event of disasters. We don’t want any disasters, but it is important to be prepared in case one does occur.
The school districts continuing to develop innovative programs that will help our students learn and retain the vast information and skills that will help carry them through to college and life.
On the social side, we look forward to the continued work to prepare for the city of Victoria’s 200th anniversary in 2024. It will be a great celebration but will take a lot of time and effort to make it happen.
We also look forward to the livestock shows, community festivals, art exhibits, theater performances, sporting events and the countless other activities that bring our communities together.
Most importantly, we look forward to the Crossroads being the best place in the world to live and enjoy our families, friends and neighbors. We, as a community, will need to continue to work together to make this happen. We know we can do it.
We wish everyone a happy, healthy and safe new year.