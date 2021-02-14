Some Crossroads events have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled with the arrival of cold, winter weather in the region. Many Crossroads businesses and other entities are changing hours or procedures because of inclement weather or Presidents Day. To add your business changes to the list, email deliverydesk@vicad.com.
Changes include:
Health care
- The Cuero Health Clinics will be closed Monday. Patients with appointments will be contacted to reschedule. These clinics include Cuero Medical Clinic, Cuero Wellness Center, Parkside Family Clinic, Yorktown Medical Clinic, Goliad Family Practice and Kenedy Family Practice. Cuero Regional Hospital Emergency Room will remain open. The Bfit Cuero Wellness Center closed Sunday afternoon and will remain closed through Monday,
Schools
- St. Joseph High School will host virtual classes Monday and Tuesday.
- Nazareth Academy will host virtual classes Monday.
- Victoria ISD will not host classes Monday.
- Shiner ISD will host only virtual classes Monday.
- Sweet Home ISD will not host classes Monday.
- Refugio ISD will not host classes Monday or Tuesday.
- Austwell-Tivoli ISD will host virtual classes Monday
- Woodsboro ISD on-campus activities are canceled Monday.
- Edna ISD postponed its University Interscholastic League trip planned for Tuesday. The trip will be rescheduled at a later date.
- Industrial ISD will host virtual classes Monday and Tuesday.
- Yorktown ISD will not host classes Monday. The school district’s regular board of trustees meeting scheduled for Monday has been moved to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the old elementary library.
- Goliad ISD will not host classes Monday.
- Bay City ISD will not host classes Monday or Tuesday.
- Palacios ISD will not host classes Monday or Tuesday.
- Tidehaven ISD will host virtual classes Tuesday.
- Van Vleck ISD will not host classes Monday or Tuesday.
- East Bernard ISD will not host classes Monday or Tuesday.
- Wharton ISD will not host classes Monday or Tuesday.
Higher Education
- University of Houston-Victoria buildings in Victoria and Katy will be closed Monday and Tuesday. Moving in-person classes online will be at the instructors' discretion.
- Victoria College buildings at all locations will be closed and classes will be canceled Monday.
- Wharton County Junior College buildings will be closed and classes will be cancelled Monday and Tuesday.
Businesses
- Dick's Food Store will open at 9 a.m. Monday and 8 a.m. Tuesday.
- H-E-B stores in the Crossroads will limit their store hours to 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.
- Jackson Electric Cooperative offices will be closed Monday and Tuesday. Late fees will be waived when paying this month's bill.
- Riverside Golf Course will be closed until noon Tuesday.
- Waste Connections of Texas will suspend services Monday in El Campo.
Government
- City of Victoria non-emergency offices will be closed Monday. Victoria Public Library will be open and garbage, recycling and yard waste service will still be collected.
- Victoria County non-emergency offices will be closed Monday.
- El Campo City Hall will be closed Monday.
- Matagorda County COVID-19 testing at the Bay City Civic Center on Tuesday and Wednesday is canceled.
- Wharton County offices will be closed Monday.
School sports and activities
- Victoria West baseball scrimmages scheduled for Tuesday have been delayed. The varsity scrimmage in El Campo will be delayed until 4 p.m. The sophomore and JV scrimmages in Riverside Park will be delayed until 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
- All St. Joseph High School extracurricular and athletic activities are canceled or postponed through Tuesday.
- Bloomington school district baseball games scheduled for Tuesday are canceled.
