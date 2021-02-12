Some Crossroads events have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled with the arrival of cold, winter weather in the region.
Canceled or rescheduled activities and events include:
Schools
- St. Joseph High School will switch to virtual learning Monday and Tuesday with normal in-person learning to resume Wednesday. All extracurricular and athletic activities are canceled or postponed Sunday through Tuesday.
- All Wharton Junior College campuses will be closed Monday and Tuesday. The closing includes online courses, activities and events.
- The Shiner school district campus will be closed Monday. The district will transition to remote learning for at least Monday. All students will get information, work and contact information, so all students can be counted using the remote model. Students must login to Google Classroom or communicate with classroom teachers through email, remind, phone or other methods. Students will also complete work that is assigned for them to receive credit for the day.
School sports and activities
- Victoria East's ninth baseball scrimmage scheduled for Friday night has been canceled.
- Victoria East's JV and varsity scrimmages that were scheduled for Saturday in Sinton have been canceled.
- Victoria West baseball at all levels, including a 100 inning game scrimmage with Navarro and Beeville for Saturday has been canceled. Victoria West baseball scrimmages scheduled for Tuesday have been delayed. The varsity scrimmage in El Campo will be delayed until 4 p.m. The sophomore and JV scrimmages in Riverside Park will be delayed until 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
- Victoria West softball scrimmages for Saturday in Weimer have been canceled.
- All St. Joseph High School extracurricular and athletic activities are canceled or postponed Sunday through Tuesday.
- Victoria West's boys basketball games for Friday night have been moved up. The JV and freshman games will start at 3 p.m. in both gyms, and the varsity game will begin at 4:30 at West High School.
- The Victoria West track and field meet with the Corpus Christi set for 3 p.m. Feb. 19 at Bucaneer Stadium has been rescheduled to 11 a.m. at the Cabiness Multipurpose Field.
Other
The Riverside Golf Course is closed Friday because of inclement weather and will reopen at noon Tuesday.
