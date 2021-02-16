Some Crossroads events have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled because of the lingering of cold, winter weather in the region. Many Crossroads businesses and other entities are changing hours or procedures because of inclement weather. To add your business changes to the list, email deliverydesk@vicad.com.
Changes include:
Warming Centers
- In Woodsboro, a warming center is available with running water, electricity, a kitchen and warm place to sleep indoors at Faith United Church, 405 Wood Ave., said the Rev. Kathy Robbins. She said people should bring their own pillows, blankets or cots to sleep on.
- In Jackson County, an emergency shelter will be available at the Edna school district’s gymnasium, 1303 W. Gayle St. Those who need warm shelter can take a bus from Ganado’s city hall at 6:45 p.m. or park at the Citizens State Bank parking lot. The county’s emergency management office asks that those who come to the warming shelter bring their own medicine, clothing, toiletries, blankets, pillows and non-perishable snacks. Pets are not allowed.
- In Calhoun County, a warming center will open at the Seadrift Civic Center, 501 S. Main St.
Health care
All Cuero Health Clinics will be phone visits Wednesday. Cuero Health clinics include Cuero Medical Clinic, Parkside Family Clinic, Yorktown Medical Clinic, Goliad Family Practice and Kenedy Family Practice. If you have a medical emergency, please visit the Cuero Regional Hospital ER, 2550 N. Esplanade, or call 911. Please stay tuned to the Cuero Regional Hospital Facebook page and website www.CueroHospital.org
- for updates.
- Driscoll Children’s Quick Care — Victoria, 115 Medical Drive, Suite 101, will be closed Wednesday.
Schools
- Our Lady of Victory Catholic School will have a distance learning day Wednesday.
- Nazareth Academy will not host classes Wednesday.
- Victoria ISD will not host classes Wednesday.
- Victoria Christian School will not host classes Wednesday. This includes preschool as well as elementary, middle school and high school.
- Crossroads Christian School will not host classes Wednesday.
- Bloomington ISD will not host classes Wednesday.
- Calhoun County ISD will not host classes Wednesday.
- Shiner ISD will host only virtual classes Wednesday.
- Sweet Home ISD will not host classes Wednesday.
- Hallettsville ISD will not host classes Wednesday.
- Refugio ISD will not host classes Wednesday.
- Woodsboro ISD classes will not be hosted Wednesday.
- Edna ISD will not host classes Wednesday.
- Industrial ISD will host virtual classes Wednesday.
- Ganado ISD will not host classes Wednesday.
- Yorktown ISD will not host classes Wednesday. Classes will resume at 10 a.m. Thursday and breakfast will be served again on Thursday. The school district’s regular board of trustees meeting scheduled for Monday has been moved to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the old elementary library.
- Bay City ISD will not host classes Wednesday.
- Palacios ISD will not host classes Wednesday.
- Tidehaven ISD will not host classes Wednesday.
- Van Vleck ISD will not host classes Wednesday.
- East Bernard ISD will not host classes Wednesday.
- Wharton ISD will not host classes Wednesday.
- El Campo ISD campuses will be closed Wednesday.
Higher Education
UHV in Victoria and UHV Katy will remain closed Wednesday because of continuing poor weather conditions. Employees should not work, and all classes are canceled. A decision will be made Wednesday afternoon about campus status for Thursday. Information will be sent out then and updated at uhv.edu/alert.
- All Victoria College classes and operations remain canceled for Wednesday due to winter storm conditions, power outages, and connectivity issues: For details, visit VictoriaCollege.edu/Weather. Wharton County Junior College buildings will be closed and classes will be canceled Wednesday.
Businesses
- H-E-B stores in the Crossroads will limit their store hours.
Public Transportation
- Victoria and Rural Commuter Services will not run through Wednesday.
- Victoria Transit Fixed Route Services will have a delayed start on Wednesday with services beginning at 10 a.m. and run on an hourly schedule until 6 p.m.
- Victoria Transit Paratransit, Rural Victoria RTRANSIT, and Rural DeWitt RTRANSIT services will also have a delayed start on Wednesday with services beginning at 10 a.m.
Government
- Nonemergency Victoria County offices would remain closed on Wednesday. The scheduled weekly Commissioners’ Court meeting also will not be held.Victoria County’s weekly Commissioners Court meeting will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
- Victoria County’s weekly Commissioners Court meeting will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
- Matagorda County COVID-19 testing at the Bay City Civic Center on Wednesday is canceled.
- Point Comfort issued a boil water notice to ensure clean drinking water because of low water pressure.
- The city of Port Lavaca issued a boil water notice to ensure clean drinking water because of low water pressure.
School sports and activities
- All Victoria ISD athletic events that were scheduled for Wednesday have been moved to Thursday. Same times and locations that were scheduled as before.
- Refugio Lady Cat softball game scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled.
Meetings and Events
The Singing Men of South Texas concert scheduled for Thursday, has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. March 18 at First Baptist Church of Bloomington.
