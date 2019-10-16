The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a weather system near the Bay of Campeche that has a 50% chance of tropical cyclone development in the next five days.
According to the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi, the weather disturbance area is in the southern region of the bay near the Yucatan Peninsula. South Texas shouldn't be directly impacted, according to the hurricane center.
Hazardous seas and strong winds are possible over offshore waters. There is also an increased risk for rip currents and a threat of coastal flooding along the Mid-Texas coast.
