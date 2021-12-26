Wedding party helps out, lends emotional support
By Jon Wilcox | jwilcox@vicad.com
Weddings can be tough, but there's good news.
You don't have to go it alone.
Your wedding party can be big or small. It can include friends, family or even pets.
Whatever your preferences are, the people you select will there for you on your big day.
Maggie Cabrera, a Victoria wedding planner who has worked under the name Elegant Creations for 16 years, said couples ultimately have the final say on who they want in their parties.
Cabrera specializes in event design and décor. She has helped planned countless weddings in the Crossroads.
Nevertheless, couples should keep a few things in mind when picking their wedding party.
Well in advance of the actual event, there's going to be more than enough to get done. Caterers need coordinating. Bachelor and bachelorette parties need to be planned, and any number of small but essential tasks will need to be completed.
Luckily, your wedding party will be there, ready to step in when needed.
"Delegate," Cabrera said, adding, "It's a lot of work."
When picking your party, it's important to consider picking people who can be counted on, she said.
You may also consider party members who you are comfortable calling on when there's just too much to accomplish alone.
For example, Cabrera said it's hardly unusual for her to get calls from a best man, best friend or a bride's maid if the couple is too busy themselves.
But it's not all about practicality, she said. You also want to be surrounded by people you love on your special day.
They will be by your side throughout the many events leading up and also during the day itself.
They may share laughter with you and maybe even some tears. And they will be there to you lend emotional support when you need it.
Which roles you decide to fill are entirely your choice, but choose carefully and your wedding will be that much smoother and more meaningful.
Here are a few traditional wedding party roles and duties.
Maid of honor
A maid of honor acts as the bride's primary confident. It's a job that often comes with a lot of duties.
The maid of honor may be expected to help out with bridal shower and bachelorette party preparations. During the wedding, she may help the bride get dressed and look her best.
"It's a very special person," Cabrera said.
Best man
Like the maid of honor, the best man fulfills many similar duties but for the groom.
Those duties can range from planning parties to fulfilling mundane tasks as the appear.
Cabrera said it's common to see best men lending their muscle to "load heavy stuff."
But, like the maid of honor, the best man may also be called on to lend support and help de-stress the groom.
Bridesmaids and groomsmen
There's no set number for bridesmaids and groomsmen. Cabrera said she's seen as many as a dozen at some weddings.
If you do opt for a big party, just remember you're also going to need a big table at the reception, Cabrera said.
Like the maid of honor and best man, bridesmaids and groomsmen may be expected to step up and help out.
Bridesmaids sometimes participate in planning and often assist the bride in choices like picking out a dress.
Flower girl and ring bearers
In recent times, many couples are opting out of flower girls who spread flowers and flower petals on the floors of churches.
Some flower girls may blow bubbles or carry a sign announcing the couple.
Ring bearers are often nieces, nephews, siblings or other close relatives.
They can even be pets, as was the case in one wedding where a couple's dogs carried their rings down the aisle.
"It was different," Cabrera said, chuckling.
