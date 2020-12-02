Wednesday is expected to be warm and could turn stormy.
The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies and a high of 70 degrees.
There is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4 p.m.
A low of 40 is expected tonight.
The rest of the week's forecast is sunny and cooler.
