Wednesday felt like anything but the middle of winter, but then again, this is South Texas we’re talking about.
The lukewarm day fell short of becoming the hottest Jan. 15 on record as predicted, but tied with the record of 82 degrees set on Jan. 15, 2017.
The temperature was forecast to reach 84 degrees in Victoria, but started dropping about 2:40 p.m. after peaking at 82 degrees, said Penny Harness, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Crossroads residents can expect temperatures to remain relatively warm through Saturday and patchy fog during mornings and nights.
A temperature high near 78 degrees and area fog before noon is expected on Thursday.
And like most weather in South Texas, it will begin to change Thursday afternoon.
A 20% chance of showers and possible thunderstorms are in the forecast after noon, when temperatures are predicted to drop down to a low of 65 degrees.
A 20% chance of showers is also in the forecast for Friday, as well as a temperate high near 76 degrees and low near 63 degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.