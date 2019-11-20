The Crossroads is forecast to return to 80-degree temperatures Wednesday about a week after a cold front plunged the region into freezing weather.
A high of 81 degrees is expected in the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies, according to the National Weather Service.
During the evening, a low of 66 degrees and mostly cloudy skies are predicted.
Thursday, a high of 80 degrees is predicted with a 20 percent chance for rain, mostly cloudy skies and strong winds.
That evening, mostly cloudy skies and a low of 66 degrees are predicted.
