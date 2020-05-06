Whether it’s packing food for the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent or working at the Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry Saturday event, the Victoria County United Way is hosting a Week Of Caring May 16- 22.
During this time, volunteer activities will be hosted throughout the Crossroads that will allow community members to make a big impact while maintaining safe social distancing, according to a news release.
Community members are invited to help, and companies can adopt an event or encourage employees to sign up on their own. Each event is limited to six volunteers for social distancing purposes, so registration is required at timecounts.org/united-way-victoria. The volunteer button on the website also will lead to the form to sign up. On the site, those interested can shop events and register for the ones they want under the calendar tab. Groups can register with Jill Blucher by emailing the volunteer names and their contact information to jill@unitedwayvictoria.org
“We had days of caring in the past when large companies spearheaded events and would bring hundreds of employees to volunteer, but that is not a possibility right now,” Blucher said. “We started getting calls from companies, great volunteers before, about what they could do.”
The United Way is still looking for small volunteer projects. Nonprofits, not necessarily partner agencies, can contact Blucher with their needs.
“We want to blanket the Crossroads with events that entire week,” Blucher said.
