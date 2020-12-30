Weesatche man killed after striking tree, infant daughter not injured

A Weesatche man was killed Wednesday morning when he lost control of his pick up truck on SH 119 and the truck struck an oak tree, authorities said.
David Cole Walton, 30, of Weesatche, died from the injuries suffered in the crash, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, a spokesman for the Department of Public Safety.
His infant daughter was not injured.
Both passengers were wearing protective restraints, San Miguel said.
About 6:35 a.m., Walton was traveling south on the highway with his daughter when he lost control of his 2018 Dodge pickup near the intersection with Heard Road, San Miguel said.
The pickup went into the oncoming lane and skidded across the grassy ditch. It then began to roll before the driver’s side door and roof struck the oak tree and brought the vehicle to a halt, San Miguel said.
Walton was pronounced dead at the scene at 7 a.m. by Susan Moore, Goliad County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace.
The crash occurred about two miles from Weesatche.
The crash remained under investigation by the DPS, San Miguel said.
