A robbery occurred at the Wells Fargo at 1201 N. Main St. on Saturday afternoon.
Officer David Brogger, a spokesperson for the Victoria Police Department, said police received a call about the robbery Saturday at 12:47 p.m.
Brogger said additional details of the incident are being withheld as officers continue to investigate.
