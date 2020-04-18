West Nile virus is one of the most common causes of encephalitis in horses in the United States. There has recently been cases confirmed in many counties in Texas. This unfortunately includes Victoria County, as well as Erath, Denton, Austin, Montgomery, Polk, Lamar, McLennan, Wood and Limestone counties.
West Nile is transmitted to horses by infected mosquitoes. The life cycle of West Nile actually begins when a mosquito (vector) infects a bird (host) with the virus. Another mosquito feeds on the infected bird and then infects a horse or person.
Horses and people typically do not carry enough of the virus in their bloodstream to allow the spread of the disease to other mosquitoes. The virus is not directly contagious from horse to horse.
Horses typically show signs of disease within three to 15 days after being infected. Signs of West Nile can vary from moderate to high fever, depression, decreased appetite, difficulty swallowing, lameness, gait abnormalities, muscle twitching, weakness, seizures, paralysis and death. Many horses become hypersensitive to sounds or touch. About 30 to 40 percent of horses with West Nile virus will die.
These symptoms can look like a number of other neurologic diseases such as rabies, EPM (Equine Protozoal Myeloencephalitis), Eastern Encephalitis, Western Encephalitis, Venezuelan Encephalitis, Equine Herpesvirus-1, botulism or wobbler’s syndrome.
Diagnosis is made by blood testing. The most reliable test available can be done at the Texas Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory.
There is no specific treatment or cure for West Nile encephalitis in horses. Supportive veterinary care with anti-inflammatory drugs and intravenous fluids are typically recommended. Protecting the horse from self-injury and promoting adequate food and water intake are necessary.
Since there is no cure for West Nile virus, prevention is key in minimizing your horse’s risk of infection.
Vaccination is the gold standard in preventative measures. The American Association of Equine Practitioners recommends that adult horses be vaccinated initially for West Nile virus twice, four to six weeks apart.
Thereafter, the horse can be re-vaccinated based on risk of exposure. This can mean that the horse is re-vaccinated up to once every four months if deemed necessary by your veterinarian. Horses under 5 years and over 15 years of age seem to more susceptible. It is recommended that these horses be vaccinated more frequently.
It is also very important to help reduce mosquito populations around your pasture and barn. You can do this by eliminating stagnant water, removing manure and using good quality equine mosquito repellents. Stall your horses up at dusk and dawn when the mosquito populations are in full force. Clean out all buckets and water troughs at least once a week. You can place fans inside stalls to increase airflow.
