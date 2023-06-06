A Victoria high schooler will help NASA scientists learn more about Earth this summer.
Jayden Sanchez, 16, is one of 100 interns in NASA's Student Enhancement in Earth and Space Sciences program, also known as SEES. The program is co-sponsored by the Center for Space Research at the University of Texas at Austin.
Nearly 2,000 students applied for this year's program, the center said in a news release.
Interns in the SEES program will work with scientists and engineers to produce new research based on imagery from NASA satellites. The interns will use data to better understand how climate change is impacting Earth's natural environment, Jayden said.
Jayden will perform his internship tasks in Victoria.
The program has more to do with land, rather than stars and planets, which is just fine with Jayden, since he would rather be down on Earth than up in space, he said. His interests have changed ever since he began aspiring to be an astronaut as a 7-year-old.
"I always liked anything with a computer and programming stuff," Jayden said. "And as I grew older, I was like, 'Yeah, I don't want to die in space.'"
Jayden does know a thing or two about rockets, as he spent hours putting together a model of the Saturn V, which was launched in the 1960s and 1970s.
Jayden's father, Larry Sanchez, said the family always makes note of when comets, eclipses and planetary alignments will be visible.
"As soon as we get information about when we can see this and that, we plan our whole day around the event," Sanchez said.
Though he may not want to wear a big, white space suit, Jayden said he wants to combine his interests in space and computer programming, which is why he felt the SEES program is the perfect fit for him.
Jayden said his application, which consisted of seven essays and a get-to-know-you video, took two months to complete.
"I was confident I was going to get in," Jayden said, adding that he wanted to display his personality in the video. He enjoys solving Rubik's Cubes and playing video games with friends.
Jayden conducted his first field work in Riverside Park, particularly the duck pond, Pebble Beach and the Guadalupe River.
"We had to map out what places have water consistently, what places don't have water and then what places have water maybe some time out of the year," Jayden said.
Jayden used an app on his phone to record his exact location. He estimated the latitude and longitude numbers, which were almost perfectly accurate, his mother said.
"He was pretty close, like he was only off a couple of decimal points," Angelica Sanchez said. "So it was pretty neat to see that."
After making note of his coordinates, Jayden took close-up images of the environment. Even if the picture he took only included grass, it was important to his research since he will be monitoring the impact water has on the surface.
The SEES internship runs through July 26. Jayden's final assignment is the virtual symposium, where he will present his research in front of scientists, engineers and other interns. He said the last week of his internship will be challenging, because he will have to work during his family vacation in Colorado.
Jayden is interested in a career in robotics, something he could do for NASA, he said.
Kids who dream of being a NASA scientist can explore space through a hands-on activity, like a video game, instead of only learning new things by reading books, Jayden said.
"If you're interested in something like this, just play around, have fun with it," he said.