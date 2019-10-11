An El Campo man was arrested Wednesday on charges of possession of child pornography, according to a news release from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office.
The man, 37-year-old Jeremiah Joshua Pace was arrested after officers used a search warrant to find child pornography on his cellphone and email, according to the news release.
A CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified the attorney general's Child Exploitation Unit that Pace reportedly uploaded child pornography to an email account, according to the release.
On Oct. 9, Child Exploitation Unit investigators executed a search warrant of Pace’s home in Wharton County. When he was interviewed, Pace admitted to possessing files of child pornography on his cellphone and email. The investigators examined his cellphone and found an image of child pornography and seized several digital storage devices to be examined by the Digital Forensic Unit, according to the release.
Pace was transported to the Wharton County Jail without incident.
Since its inception, the Child Exploitation Unit has made 342 arrests and obtained 593 convictions on charges for possession of child pornography.
Parents and teachers are encouraged to become aware of the risks children face on the internet, and take steps to help ensure their safety, according to the release.
