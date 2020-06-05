Wharton County courthouse

Four more Wharton County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 on Friday, county officials said.

The infected residents include a Wharton man between the age of 50 and 60, a Hungerford woman between the age of 20 and 30, as well as two El Campo residents whose ages and genders were unavailable.

Officials are unsure how three of those people contracted the virus.

A fourth, unspecified person, is thought to have caught the disease from a family member.

The new confirmed cases bring the county's total number of people infected with the new coronavirus to 73.

Of those, 38 people have recovered. One person has died.

No new recoveries were reported Friday.

COVID-19 cases by county

County Total Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 41 37 3
Goliad 7 5 0
DeWitt 18 15 1
Jackson 19 16 1
Lavaca 18 7 1
Matagorda 71 46 5
Refugio 3 3 0
Victoria 171 145 7
Wharton 73 38 1
9-County total 421 312 19
•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate.

