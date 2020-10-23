This year has truly been one of the unexpected and it makes us thankful for what we have.
For the Advocate's next photo contest we want to see photos of what or who you are thankful for. It could be your family, friends, pets, favorite food, or your health.The options are limitless. Tell us a little about the photo as well.
The person who submits the winning photo will win a gift certificate to Gifts by Charlene.
For a chance to win the prize submit your photos to victoriaadvocate.com/addphoto by 5 p.m. Nov. 20.
