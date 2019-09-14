An ear hematoma, also known as an aural hematoma, is a large collection of blood that forms between the skin and the cartilage in the ear. This appears as a “lump” or swelling of the earflap or pinna and occurs because blood vessels burst and bleed into this space. This is a very painful condition.
It typically occurs in only one ear, but occasionally both may be affected.
The most common cause of this condition is excessive head shaking as a result of an ear infection.
Other possible causes include allergy or trauma such as a bite wound or hitting the head on a solid object.
Hereditary tendencies may also be involved as some breeds and families within the breed are more prone to this than others. This condition can recur in the same ear or other ear if underlying problems are not corrected.
A swollen earflap should be evaluated and treated promptly to reduce the chance of permanent disfigurement of the ear.
If an ear hematoma is not treated properly, it will continue to get larger and possibly rupture. This can lead to an open wound and infection of the pinnae of the ear. If untreated, a hematoma can cause permanent damage to the appearance of the ear. The ear will become very thick and deformed, which in turn predisposes your pet to future ear infections.
For smaller hematomas, oral or injectable steroids may be used in combination with ear medications. The healing process is slow and can still lead to deformation of the pinnae of the ear.
For very large hematomas, the treatment of choice is surgical drainage. The hematoma is lanced and then a drain tube is placed in the ear flap to allow for any additional drainage. If a drain tube is not placed then the hematoma will reappear quickly which can lead to permanent damage and disfigurement. In many cases, sutures are placed all over the ear flap to keep the skin and cartilage together to help form scar tissue to prevent another hematoma. The drain tube is removed seven days after the procedure. The other sutures remain in the ear at least 21 days to allow the dead space where the blood clot was to heal.
The underlying cause of the hematoma needs to be addressed, which means allergy issues and ear infections have to be treated. This may include topical ear ointments, systemic antibiotics, antihistamines and/or systemic anti-inflammatories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.