The outside lane of U.S. 59 South near SH 185 was temporarily shut down because of an 18-wheeler that lost its oil field equipment on the roadway, according to a news release from the Victoria County Sheriff's Office.
Officials with the sheriff's office, Victoria Police Department and Texas Department of Safety were directing traffic about 5:15 p.m. while waiting for a wrecker to remove the equipment.
The lane was opened by 5:40 p.m.
