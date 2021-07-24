As a veterinarian, I hate, loathe and despise talking money with clients. I wish the cost of medications, testing and diagnostics were cheaper. As a business owner, I understand more fully what it takes to keep the doors open and the clinic running. In the veterinary field, insurance is not as common and is handled differently than in human medicine. Most insurance companies require owners to cover the cost of veterinary care, and they reimburse you for the care.
“I became a veterinarian to get rich,” said no vet ever. If you ask a room full of veterinarians why they wanted to become a veterinarian, the vast majority will tell because they love animals and wanted to help save lives. This task means that we stay after the clinic doors close to remove foreign bodies from your pet’s stomach, we work through our lunch to remove your pet’s mass laden spleen, or we come in during the wee hours of the morning when your pet was hit by a car. Emergency care does happen to cost more money. After hours calls require staff to come in to the clinic during their time off.
During-hours emergencies mean that the staff has to drop everything, and scheduled appointments are pushed back. In human medicine, urgent care and emergency rooms have higher exam fees than a regular doctors visit, as they should.
There is an evil misconception that all veterinarians are money hungry. I will not attest for all individuals in this profession, but I can tell you that in my clinic money is the last thing I want to think or talk about when trying to put the pieces together for a difficult case. I would love to be able to run every diagnostic needed to get a definitive diagnosis. So why do we talk money before we treat your pet?
- To make sure that you are on the same page regarding the course of treatment.
- To ensure that your pet receives the best quality care within your budget.
- To make sure that you are not being put in a financial bind.
- To allow you to make informed decisions about your pet’s care.
- To give you payment options that you might not know are available.
Unfortunately, there are those individuals who are never happy.
If we talk money, then we are greedy, if we don’t talk money we did not communicate and we are greedy. Our goal is to provide the best care possible within your budget. There is nothing wrong with having financial limits.
We do not expect you do every diagnostic we ask, but it is good medicine to at least offer. It is good medicine to offer referral to a specialist when needed. It is good medicine to have open communication about finances. The only way to do that is to talk about it, as much as we hate it.
