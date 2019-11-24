YOAKUM — Flamingos, angels and elves adorn the branches of trees inside the Yoakum Heritage Museum, where a whimsical world has taken over the former residence built in 1912.
Fantasy Forest is the theme of the museum's 32nd annual Christmas Tree Forest. Laura Henson, the museum's executive director, said the theme's announcement is a highly anticipated event, one she begins to plan for almost a year in advance.
"When they're taking their trees down, they want to know what's next!" Henson said.
For Henson, who spent much of her career in Dallas' textile industry as a designer, the process of picking the theme requires close attention to industry trends.
"I have two very huge Christmas stores in Dallas that bring in stuff at the last minute," Henson said. "I like to see what they're doing so we don't look like Hobby Lobby over here."
Henson said the idea of fantasy came into her head when she saw that unicorns were popular earlier this year.
"The unicorn was kind of coming into its own, and I was trying for it not to be childlike," Henson said.
She ultimately broadened the scope to fantasy but has organized the museum's various rooms into different categories, including Fantasy Forest, Whimsical Elves, White Woodlands and Angels.
"It sounds like too much organization, but I found out that when I'm general they (the decorators) don't like it," Henson said. "When I'm more specific, they like that direction. When it's really broad, they get confused and they can't get honed in."
Henson said the decorators fall into four categories: schools, organizations, private people and businesses.
Among the oldest returning groups is the Yoakum Hospital Pink Lady Auxiliary, which had a tree topper dressed in the group's pink dress uniform.
"She even has white shoes," Henson said.
Among the newer groups are Crown Hospice and the Watson sisters, who grew up Yoakum.
For Diane Watson Cain and her sister, Debbie Watson Austin, the event fills them with not only Christmas spirit but also memories of their childhood.
"We played here as children," Watson Cain said. "The home which houses the museum right now belonged to some of our parents' best friends, and it just has a special place in our hearts."
The sisters are the children of Yoakum couple Bernice Watson and Dr. David Watson, who served the community as a physician for more than 50 years.
For the second time, they decorated a tree this year in honor of their mother, who died in Sept. 2018.
"It just seemed fitting last year to do it," Watson-Cain said. "My mother was a longtime community volunteer. She was involved in just about everything."
Henson said the two sisters brought eight boxes worth of items to decorate their tree.
Watson Cain said many of them were from their mother's collection and that there was enough material left over to decorate another tree.
"She instilled a true love of Chirstmas in all of her children," Watson Cain said.
Henson said just about everyone in the community has a hand in building the forest each year.
"Someone donated trumpets from the high school band, and we used those in the angel wings," Henson said. "They're very willing to open up their closets and loan us the finest of whatever we're collecting. I can't tell you how many people have loaned us their angels and Nativities."
Henson herself has contributed to the collection. Two of the copper angels she handcrafted sit in the angel room, where their copper wire shines among the decor – a Texas substitute for Christmas morning snow.
