Wacey Wilke held his baby daughter gently on Wednesday afternoon in the birth center at Citizens Medical Center.
“Words can’t really describe it,” he said, and looked over at his wife, Ashley Wilke. Her eyes were fixed on the newest member of their Cuero-based family wrapped up in a blanket and tiny beanie, where his gaze quickly returned.
Weighing 6 pounds, 6 ounces, Fallon Emery Wilke arrived at 11:20 a.m. on New Year’s Day. She is one of the first babies born in 2020 and the new decade in Victoria County.
The first baby born at a hospital in Victoria in the New Year arrived at 8:56 a.m. at DeTar Hospital North, said Judith Barefield, DeTar’s marketing director.
Two other babies were scheduled for delivery on Wednesday at Citizens, but both arrived on New Year’s Eve, said Jennifer McDaniel, Citizens’ marketing director.
The Wilkes arrived at the hospital about 5 a.m. for an induced delivery, which they said went much quicker than their first child’s.
Fallon’s 3-year-old sister, Brinley, was among the visitors who trickled in and out of the hospital to welcome her into the world.
“She is really excited,” her mom said. “She didn’t want to leave.”
Wilke plans to rest for a few weeks before she goes back to work at Purina, where she is a quality program supervisor.
Her only hopes for 2020, she said, is for everyone to have good health.
The couple’s advice for new parents is simple: be patient and go with the flow, they said.
