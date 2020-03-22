Q: Why can’t area officials pinpoint how many people have been tested in the county?
A: As the number of confirmed or presumed positive cases of COVID-19 in Texas continues to rise, Victoria residents are wondering how many tests have been administered, sent to labs and received results.
Dr. John McNeill, Victoria's local health authority, said he would like to know those numbers himself.
"I don’t know because there are so many different agencies that are testing," he said.
Between Victoria's three hospitals and its private practitioners, McNeill said it's difficult to total the number of people who have been tested. It's even more difficult, he said, to calculate the number of test results that have come back because nasal swabs can be sent to a number of different testing labs.
As of Sunday afternoon, there are zero confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Victoria county.
Statewide, 566 people in Texas have received presumptive positive or confirmed tests for the new coronavirus. At least 8,756 tests have been administered, a steep increase over Tuesday’s testing total of 1,268 when the state first released testing numbers.
Gov. Greg Abbott acknowledged during a news conference Sunday that state coronavirus numbers are missing hundreds of cases that smaller jurisdictions are reporting.
McNeill said Victoria will have its own numbers for people tested and results received sometime this week.
