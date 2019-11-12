A strong, cold north wind is prompting a wind chill advisory Tuesday morning with wind chill temperatures in the 20s.
"These wind chill conditions could result in hypothermia if proper precautions are not taken," according to a National Weather Service bulletin.
Later Tuesday afternoon, temperatures are expected to rise to a high of 45 degrees with 13-22 mph winds and 28-mph gusts.
Cloudy skies are expected to turn sunny, and the chance for rain is 50%.
Tuesday night, partly cloudy skies and a low of 30 degrees are forecast.
Wednesday should be warmer with a high of 51 degrees and light winds.
That night, a 40% chance for showers is expected with a low of 42 degrees and light winds.
High temperatures are expected to reach the 60s by Friday.
