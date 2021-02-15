As temperatures plunged Monday and many local residents lost power, the need for safe housing soared in Victoria.
Close to 80 homeless community members are staying in local hotels, including Americas Best Value Inn & Suites, Motel 6 and several of the city’s other hotels and motels, said Keith Rucker, president of Victoria’s homeless coalition. Originally, local nonprofits planned to house about 40 people through Tuesday, but demand grew rapidly as temperatures dropped.
With freezing weather expected through Friday night, Ginny Stafford, CEO of Mid-Coast Family Services, said local housing advocates are planning to extend hotel stays until Saturday.
“I forgot to ask how much it’s going to cost,” Stafford said. “It really doesn’t matter ... We’ll figure out the money later.”
Christ’s Kitchen will be closed at least through Tuesday and possibly longer, said Trish Hastings, the food pantry’s executive director. Hastings said she didn’t want to force volunteers or community members who rely on the food pantry to have to drive on the icy streets. Public officials have urged residents to avoid travel because of unsafe road conditions.
Food pantries have been working with churches to distribute food to community members housed in hotels and motels, Hastings said. They are seeking donations of non-perishable foods with easy-open pop tops.
“We’re going to need more food,” she said.
Many local residents do not have adequate heating to safely endure this week’s temperatures, especially after thousands lost power Monday. Rucker said he’s gotten calls from community members who are sleeping in abandoned buildings or RVs without electricity hookups, as well as a number of families who are “just cold.”
“We almost need to open up an emergency dome,” Rucker said. “I don’t think we can serve the whole south of Victoria. We just don’t have the funds to do that.”
The Salvation Army continues to run a warming center at 1302 N. Louis St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. as well as an overnight shelter that opens at 4:30 p.m., said Capt. Kenny Jones, the commanding officer of the local branch. Four people gathered at the warming center, which provides hot coffee and a space to heat up, on Monday, which Jones said is fewer than he expected given the cold.
Hastings said she and other volunteers have made calls in Victoria, El Campo, Wharton and as far as Houston and scoured Amazon for space heaters and blankets to meet the need for warmth. So far, she said, they have had little success.
“We’re very concerned,” Hastings said. “People are using their stove and that’s not safe, plus it runs up their gas bill.”
Sheltering local residents who do not have adequate housing has become more difficult during the pandemic, with some shelters limiting capacity and large-scale warming centers off-limits due to public health precautions.
Rick McBrayer, Victoria County’s emergency operations coordinator, said city and county officials and law enforcement agencies are working with nonprofits to identify people who may need help with housing and refer them to the appropriate agency.
The county is not planning to open a warming center, McBrayer said. He advised those who have lost heat to seek shelter with friends and family, reach out to local nonprofits or dial 2-1-1.
Lifelong Victoria resident Angel Reyna, who has not had stable housing since a stint in jail several years ago, is staying at Motel 6. Reyna said Monday he was grateful to have a warm place to sleep.
“I’m glad that I’m here because man, it’s horrible out there,” Reyna said. “I’m glad that they’re taking care of us, because man, our luck would have been out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.